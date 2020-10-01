Providence Preservation Society to present ‘Reading Buildings 102’

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society will host a primer on how to spot architectural and other features that identify a building type and style.

The discussion is part of the nonprofit’s Bite-Sized Preservation series on Zoom.

The Oct. 8 event, “Reading Buildings 102,” is free but does require an online reservation. Registrants will receive the Zoom invitation with a meeting code.

Rachel Robinson, the director of preservation, will lead viewers through a primer on identifying architectural periods and what actually qualifies buildings as this or that. She will explain how to determine a building’s age and how to tell the styles apart, from Gothic to Greek Revival.

The event is from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

