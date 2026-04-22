Providence Preservation Society urges Brown to halt demolition of 4 historic houses

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BROWN UNIVERSITY is facing backlash from city and historic preservation advocates as it plans to demolition four historic houses to make way for a new economics building. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation society is calling on Brown University to halt a project that would demolish four Brook Street houses to make space for a new economics building. The planned demolition and construction would not only destroy historic resources, the nonprofit organization said but would also create environmental hazards. The National Register of

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