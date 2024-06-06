Providence property sells for $1.88M in city’s highest multifamily home sale of 2024

PROVIDENCE – A historic, six-unit residential property recently sold for $1.88 million, making it the most expensive multifamily home sale in the city for 2024 as of June 1, according to Compass Inc., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 122 Hope St. property is a 5,900-square-foot property known as the Underwood-Hale Durfee House, according to Compass, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The property, which has been restored since its original construction, features multiple stained-glass windows, millwork and built-in storage space, pocket doors and a belvedere that is reached through an internal stairway, according to the real estate firm.

The building, with a mansard Victorian architectural style, contains 14 bedrooms and six full bathrooms. This is the first sale of the property in nearly 50 years, Compass said.

The roofs were replaced recently, the exterior was painted and the mechanicals of the building were updated, the real estate firm said.

The three-level building, which stands on a 0.35-acre lot, including landscaped gardens, comes with a 660-square-foot, three-car garage and a 180-square-foot patio.

The East Side home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.43 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $383,600 was attributed to the land the house stands on, and $1.04 million was attributed to the building.

Rebecca Mayer, of Compass Providence, represented both the seller and the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Arria Bilodeau.

The property was purchased by Ran Jing and 122 Hope GP LLC, of Weston, Mass., each with a partial interest as tenants in common, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.