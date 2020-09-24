Providence Public Library completes $25M renovation of 1950s-era wing

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public Library this week completed its 18-month renovation of the 1950s-era wing, establishing new common areas for the public to make use of 21st-century services.

The renovation was completed by BOND Building Construction Inc., a Boston-based firm with offices in Providence.

The architect was designLab, also of Boston.

The newly renovated wing covers 83,000 square feet. The Empire Street entrance now opens into a three-story atrium. Interior walls were replaced with glass, creating an open concept. Library users will find it easier to find the resources and programs in the building.

- Advertisement -

The project also included upgrades to fire safety and new space for digital collections.

The Providence Public Library, a nonprofit organization established in 1875, is raising $10 million for the library renovations through its Think Again capital campaign.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.