Providence Public Library completes $25M renovation of 1950s-era wing

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public Library this week completed its 18-month renovation of the 1950s-era wing, establishing new common areas for the public to make use of 21st-century services.
The renovation was completed by BOND Building Construction Inc., a Boston-based firm with offices in Providence.
The architect was designLab, also of Boston.
The newly renovated wing covers 83,000 square feet. The Empire Street entrance now opens into a three-story atrium. Interior walls were replaced with glass, creating an open concept. Library users will find it easier to find the resources and programs in the building.
The project also included upgrades to fire safety and new space for digital collections.
The Providence Public Library, a nonprofit organization established in 1875, is raising $10 million for the library renovations through its Think Again capital campaign.
