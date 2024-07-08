Providence Public Library receives $700K in federal funding

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public Library received $700,000 in federal funding for building upgrades and community space improvements, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., announced Monday. The federal earmark secured by Reed and Magaziner will be used for renovations and infrastructure upgrades to help create unique, modern community spaces both indoors and

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public Library received $700,000 in federal funding for building upgrades and community space improvements, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., announced Monday.

The federal earmark secured by Reed and Magaziner will be used for renovations and infrastructure upgrades to help create unique, modern community spaces both indoors and outdoors at PPL.

The funding will also help to mitigate water damage in the nearly 125-year-old portion of the library, located at 225 Washington St., which is used for special events, special collections of historic books and other artifacts significant to the library and to the city of Providence, and as a place for Rhode Islanders to access critical resources that are provided and supported by PPL.

“Rhode Island’s tremendous network of public libraries [offers] much more than books – they are places for the community to gather, access critical services and resources, and provide opportunities for Rhode Islanders to explore and develop new interests and passions,” Reed said. “This investment in the Providence Public Library will help keep the building modern and inviting to the public and ensure that PPL can continue offering top-notch resources, events and services for the community.”

PPL said it plans to utilize the funds to increase accessibility of its courtyard, creating a new unique, transitional outdoor space that would enable the library to host myriad new community programs, provide yet another inviting and inspiring new space for patrons to enjoy a book on a sunny day, and offer more options for event partners.

“PPL, all R.I. public libraries and those we serve are incredibly fortunate to have the tremendous and unwavering support of both Senator Reed and Congressman Magaziner,” said Jack Martin, PPL executive director. “They recognize the enduring importance of libraries and we are grateful for their work on our behalf. As we approach the PPL’s 150th anniversary, these funds to maintain and enhance our beautiful building will help ensure that our historic library continues to be here for another 150 years.”

Through renovations and upgrades, PPL plans to use the funding to hold more events and programs in the historic section of the library and improve the experience for patrons who are checking out books, exploring the historic property, or looking for a place to do some work or relax.

“Thousands of Rhode Islanders visit the Providence Public Library each year to study, work and learn, and they deserve nothing but the best facilities and community spaces,” Magaziner said. “I am proud to help secure federal funding to upgrade the library to a 21st-century facility that will be used to host more events and programs that serve people across our state.”