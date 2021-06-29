Providence, R.I. Public Health Institute get $2M to address health inequities

PROVIDENCE – The city and the Rhode Island Public Health Institute have been allocated $2 million in federal funds to develop, implement and evaluate COVID-19 mitigation measures tailored towards reducing health inequities in Black and Latino communities in the city, the Rhode Island congressional delegation announced Tuesday.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health.

The delegation said the funds would allow the city and RIPHI to work with community members and stakeholders to combat the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on Black and Latino Rhode Islanders.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color, particularly Black and Latino residents. This new grant will improve medical care and expand access to health support for minority communities,” said Sen. Jack Reed. “It’s important to ensure COVID-19 mitigation assistance and resources are being targeted to areas of greatest need and reaching the families that are most impacted.”

The delegation also said the funding will be used to enhance COVID-19 mitigation measures in local minority communities.