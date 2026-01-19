Providence research company seeking participants for Alzheimer’s study

EAST PROVIDENCE – A national research institution’s Rhode Island location is calling for volunteers with Alzheimer’s disease to participate in a study attempting to identify predictive markers of the brain condition.

K2 Medical Research – East Providence has begun enrolling participants in the Bio-Hermes 002 Study, an initiative of the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation. The study seeks to identify blood and digital biomarkers that could predict the presence of plaques and tangles that indicate Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say that findings could improve early detection methods and provide a deeper understanding of the neurodegenerative disease.

“Our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease has come a long way in the past 15 years, and we stand at a point in time where we can finally slow its progression; however, we still have much to learn if we are going to stop the disease,” said Bill Menard, a managing partner at K2 Medical Research in East Providence.

- Advertisement -

The ongoing study “offers an opportunity for the field to further our understanding of the biological risk factors and determinants of disease progression that will help us take the next steps towards making Alzheimer’s disease a curable and preventable illness for future generations,” Menard said. “This is an opportunity for the community at large to help advance the field by contributing to the scientific community’s understanding of Alzheimer’s and join the fight against a relentless disease that impacts millions of people on a daily basis.”

Participation involves four research center visits and three visits to a local imaging facility over three months, and in some cases a possible follow-up phone call. Participants will receive no-cost access to their brain scans and do not take medication as part of the study.

“The Bio-Hermes-002 study provides a meaningful opportunity for community members to receive a study-related brain scan at no cost, while contributing to important advances in Alzheimer’s research,” said Dr. Daniel Sacchetti, a GAP-Net Site investigator and local neurologist. “Because the study evaluates a range of brain-health assessments, participants will also gain valuable information about their own cognitive well-being.”

Enrollment will remain open until at least a quarter of participants are from traditionally underserved and understudied populations, such as Black, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

In addition to having an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, volunteers must be between 60 and 90 years old and have a study partner to help with their participation.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.