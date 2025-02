Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – A female resident has been sentenced to home detention and two years of federal supervised release for smuggling contraband into the Wyatt Detention Center, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom. Yahaira Cristina Contreras admitted in 2021 to a U.S. District Court judge she conspired with others to provide 201

announced Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom.

Yahaira Cristina Contreras admitted in 2021 to a U.S. District Court judge she conspired with others

to provide 201 suboxone strips containing buprenorphine that made its way to a Wyatt Detention Center correctional officer and into the facility. Contreras also admitted that she provided the contraband and that she transferred $3,000 from her bank account to another person’s account to facilitate getting the suboxone strips inside the Wyatt Detention Center.

U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose sentenced

Contreras to six months home detention with GPS monitoring and to pay a $1,500 fine, in addition to the federal supervised release.

Former Wyatt correctional officer Kaii Almeida-Falcones, 30, of Smithfield, pleaded guilty last June to his role in the scheme of providing contraband to an inmate. He was sentenced to six months in federal prison, to be followed by 24 months of federal supervised release - the first six months to be served on home confinement.

The matter was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General, and the Professional Standards Unit at the Wyatt Detention Center.