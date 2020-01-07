Providence restaurant named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar was named one of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020” by Yelp on Tuesday.

The restaurant specializes in Hawaiian poke bowls, a dish that typically consists of diced, raw marinated fish over rice and other accouterments such as vegetables and sauces. Hometown also serves shrimp, chicken and vegetarian bowls, artisanal toasts, an acai bowl, coffee and tea.

The restaurant, which is ranked No. 40 on the list, opened in 2017. It was the only restaurant in Rhode Island on the list this year. The eatery is located at 185 Camp St. in Providence.

The top 100 list was based on ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the U.S., with restaurants being finalized by Yelp community managers around the country, according to Yelp.

View the entire list here.