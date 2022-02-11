Providence schools keeping mask mandate when statewide requirement expires in March

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public School District will keep its mask mandate for students and teachers in place beyond the March 4 date when Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s statewide school executive mask order is set to expire, the district announced Friday.

On Feb. 9, when McKee stated the state’s mask mandate would expire Friday for businesses and March 4 for schools, the governor said local school districts can make their own mandatory masking requirements after March 4.

The state’s largest school district – under state control since 2019 – cited that the current districtwide student vaccination rate stands at 34% as one of the reasons the mask mandate will remain in place. By comparison, some school districts, such as Barrington and East Greenwich, student vaccination rates are in excess of 70%, R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said back on Feb. 9.

It’s currently unclear what metrics, or vaccination rates, that Providence schools must hit in order for the district’s mask mandate to be lifted. PPSD representatives did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

In response to the low rates in the city, the district will hold vaccination clinics later this month. One clinic will take place Feb. 22 for ages 5 and older at Roger Williams Middle School and Nathanael Green Middle School. Another clinic will be held Feb. 27 at both Sackett Recreation Center on Sackett Street and Batistini Recreation Center at Pleasant View Elementary School. Clinics on both days will be held between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the district said, and will have some meal and prize giveaways. Appointments for vaccinations can be made on the district’s website.

The district also said free at-home COVID-19 tests will be distributed on Feb. 17-18, and tests should be done the day before students return from February vacation. McKee in a statement urged Providence families to take advantage of the available resources.

Additionally, the district will have a staggered return after February vacation. Students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and grades 1, 6, 9 and 12 will return to school on Feb. 28; Grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 will return March 1; and grades 4, 5, 8 and 11 will return March 2.

“Everyone is looking forward to a few days off during February vacation, but COVID-19 won’t be taking a break and that’s why we are giving our students, families, and staff many opportunities to get vaccinated, get tested, and to return to school safely the week of Feb.28,” Infante-Green said in a statement.

