Providence scores perfect rating from HRC on LGBTQ equality

PROVIDENCE – The city earned a perfect score for the seventh consecutive year on The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipality Equality Index, measuring inclusivity of municipal laws, policies and services for LGBTQ community members, the city announced Wednesday.

Providence was the only municipality in the state to receive a perfect score. The city was one of 94 cities in the United States to receive a perfect score of the 506 municipalities that were evaluated.

Cities were evaluated on their nondiscrimination laws, employment benefits and protection policies, services offered to residents, law enforcement, and a municipality’s leadership’s commitment to include the LGBTQ community.

“Providence is a city of kindness because we care for the well-being of all our residents,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “My administration works continuously to prioritize equity and equality for all. 2020 was filled with so many challenges that exposed divisions across the country. I am proud the city is once again leading the nation in LGBTQIA+ initiatives and standards. As always, we will strive for even greater protections of rights in the new year and beyond.”

Other MEI scores in Rhode Island:

Warwick: 65 out of 100

East Providence: 64 out of 100

Pawtucket: 62 out of 100

Newport: 60 out of 100

Cranston: 57 out of 100

Narragansett: 50 out of 100