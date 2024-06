Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

PROVIDENCE – The state’s capital city has been named the second-best town to visit in America by CNN. The global cable news network based in Atlanta compiled its inaugural list of the 10 best towns in America to visit by examining each area’s attractions, food and beverage offerings, nightlife and cultural scene, sense of identity,

food and beverage offerings, nightlife and cultural scene, sense of identity, proximity to other interesting spots, wow factor, travel essentials such as lodging, options and ease of getting around.

Sizes of the towns researched ranged from 50,000 to 225,000 residents.

In the report, Providence earned high scores for its art, architecture, design and food scene.

“Downtown’s rivers have been dancing in the firelight of beloved art installation WaterFire for decades, and public art is everywhere,” the CNN report said. The city is also home to the renowned Rhode Island School of Design and its museum. Architecture buffs will find plenty to admire, and Providence’s culinary history [with top-notch seafood and Italian cuisine] and diverse restaurants mean you’ll be treated to a global feast.”

Richmond, Va., was ranked the best town to visit in America, according to CNN. That city had high scores for cultural attractions, dining and drinks and intriguing neighborhoods.

“Richmond earns high scores for its top-notch museums and dynamic neighborhoods, and it’s taking a hard look at its complicated history,” CNN said. “Plus, it’s got a diverse, chef-driven food scene, more than 30 breweries and ready access to surrounding wine country. And there’s a nearly year-round lineup of festivals

–

mark your calendars for the Richmond Folk Festival in the fall.

Portland, Maine was fourth after Tacoma, Wash. San Luis Obispo, Calif., was fifth followed by Flagstaff, Ariz., Macon, Ga., Grand Rapids, Mich., Knoxville, Tenn., and Duluth, Minn.