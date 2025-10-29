Providence seeking vendors for new ‘Rinkubator’ space

PROVIDENCE - The ice rink at Biltmore Park attracts more than 40,000 visitors each season from all over the city and beyond. That level of foot traffic would be a boon to small business owners to help them rapidly grow their customer base.
With the new “Rinkubator” vendor space, Mayor Brett P. Smiley, the Providence Tourism Council, the Providence Parks Department, and the Department of Art, Culture and Tourism are hoping to do just that.
From November through mid-January during Providence Rink operating hours, the city is seeking vendors who will sell beverages, cocktails, snack foods, art and retail items around the Biltmore Park kiosk united under a winter and holiday theme.
“The Biltmore Park kiosk is a natural extension of the energy that already surrounds the Providence Rink each winter,” said city spokesperson Michaela Antunes. “And we wanted to create an easy way for local entrepreneurs and artists to take part in that experience.”
Participating vendors will have access to a fully equipped setup at no cost. The city will provide tents, tables, chairs and manage permitting, allowing vendors to focus on bringing their creative concepts to life. Proof of insurance and a unique winter market idea are the only requirements for participation.
“By providing creative opportunities for small businesses and artists to showcase their work, we are strengthening our local economy and enriching the experience for all who live, work, dine and shop in Providence,” Smiley said.
Biltmore won't be the first park where the attraction of a skating rink is used to boost foot traffic for local vendors. The city of Worcester has been running a similar set-up for the past few years through events such as the Downtown Worcester Winter Festival. However, the Rinkubator will be significantly more long-term, running through the winter as opposed to a single day.
Interested vendors can view the kiosk setup and learn more about the space by visiting theprovidencerink.com/biltmore-park-kiosk
. Applications for priority consideration are due by Nov. 7, with additional applications accepted on a rolling basis as space allows.
Vendors will be selected based on the creativity and fit of their proposal, with priority given to those that enhance the festive atmosphere of the rink and support local artists and businesses.
An open house and information session for interested vendors will be held at the Biltmore Kiosk on Nov. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. Members of the Rink Team will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process.
The rink underwent a $2.5 million restoration in December 2024 to improve its infrastructure and sustainability, including a new cold floor, a state-of-the-art chiller system and clear dasher boards.
For more information or to apply, contact the Rink Team at rink@providenceri.gov
or visit the Rinkubator application page
.
