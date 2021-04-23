Providence sets dates for Council special election to fill Matos’ seat

PROVIDENCE – Providence’s Ward 15 will have a new representative on the city council after a July 6 special election.

The special election will fill the seat left by former Council President Sabina A. Matos, who officially resigned from the seat earlier this month after being named lieutenant governor.

Candidates have until April 30 to declare their intent to run, with a primary scheduled for June 8 and a July 6 general election, according to Ben Smith, city spokesman. City statute requires a general election even if only one candidate runs, but two residents have already thrown their hats in the race.

Two Democrats, Doris De Los Santos, Matos’ former adviser who has since taken a leave of absence from the council, and Oscar Vargas, an Olneyville business owner, have both announced their candidacies in press releases and on social media. Cassandra Inez, Iasha Hall and Santos Javier have also recently opened campaign accounts for the race, according to Board of Elections filings.

The special election will fill the seat until the end of Matos’ term in January 2023 . Ward 15 includes the Olneyville and Valley neighborhoods plus parts of Silver Lake.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

