Providence software company Blackburn Labs acquires Trilix

PROVIDENCE – Blackburn Labs, a company offering custom software and data literacy solutions, has acquired Trilix, a business-management consulting firm based in Cranston.

Additionally, Blackburn Labs, based in Providence, has formed a partnership with Cranston-based Dirigo Leadership Consulting LLC, a leadership consulting firm with a reputation for helping organizations develop, grow and transform. Dirigo and the Business & Technology Consulting Division of Trilix will merge into a “hyper-focused business consulting firm” under the Dirigo brand, according to a news release announcing the Blackburn acquisition of Trilix.

The merger and partnership will officially take effect on March 1. The price of the transaction was not disclosed. Blackburn Labs CEO Robert Blackburn said the company’s headquarters will remain in Rhode Island.

“The team at Blackburn Labs has had the pleasure of working alongside Trilix in the past. So, we are familiar with the dedication to quality and customer care they possess, and that it matches our own,” Blackburn said in a statement. “Rhode Island serves as a perfect base of operations for us being so close to Boston with all its research hospitals, and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut with all the pharmaceuticals and life sciences companies. Many of the Trilix clients we will be taking on are also based in R.I. or nearby, so this works out perfectly.”

- Advertisement -

The team at Blackburn Labs is comprised of experienced programmers, architects and process specialists. The company, which was founded in 2015, provides solutions to address clients’ application development, data science, or software architecting needs.

“We founded Trilix in 2017 to build custom software solutions for clients aiming to improve process and engagement with their customers,” said Tim Hebert, founder and CEO of Trilix and founder of Dirigo, in a statement. “In 2021, Trilix experienced a banner year and is honored and grateful to have served our many clients who have supported our growth and company over the years. Now, Blackburn Labs will continue the legacy and carry the software development torch to even greater heights.”