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PROVIDENCE – The city is launching a temporary overnight road closure pilot at Roger Williams Park as part of a larger enforcement effort targeting illegal ATVs, reckless driving and large gatherings around the city’s largest public park. On Wednesday, Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Police Chief Oscar L. Perez announced that select roads inside the

PROVIDENCE – The city is launching a temporary overnight road closure pilot at Roger Williams Park as part of a larger enforcement effort targeting illegal ATVs, reckless driving and large gatherings around the city’s largest public park.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Police Chief Oscar L. Perez announced that select roads inside the park will be closed overnight during the summer, with the city evaluating the program after Labor Day.

The initiative follows months of complaints from residents about illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, loud parties, reckless driving and large gatherings in and around the park.

The Providence Police Department’s Neighborhood Response Team began the targeted enforcement effort in mid-May.

Since then, police have issued 160 universal summonses, 64 loud music citations and 127 parking violations, while towing 14 vehicles and making 11 arrests, according to city officials. Officers have also dispersed multiple gatherings involving more than 100 vehicles.

Since Smiley took office in January 2023, Providence police have seized more than 300 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes, officials said.

This year alone, officers have already seized 31 illegal vehicles, including 14 since May 15 as enforcement around Roger Williams Park increased.

“Our officers are taking a proactive approach to illegal ATV activity, reckless driving, and disruptive gatherings that put residents and visitors at risk,” Perez said.

The overnight closures are intended to limit unauthorized vehicle access while maintaining emergency access and daytime park use.

The city said police and Parks Department officials will monitor traffic patterns, emergency response, maintenance needs and community feedback before making recommendations on any long-term changes.