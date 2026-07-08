Providence targets illegal ATV activity with overnight Roger Williams Park closures

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MAYOR BRETT P. Smiley and Police Chief Oscar L. Perez on Wednesday announced an overnight road closure pilot at Roger Williams Park targeting illegal ATVs, reckless driving and large gatherings. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – The city is launching a temporary overnight road closure pilot at Roger Williams Park as part of a larger enforcement effort targeting illegal ATVs, reckless driving and large gatherings around the city’s largest public park. On Wednesday, Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Police Chief Oscar L. Perez announced that select roads inside the

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