PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Conference of Mayors has selected the state’s capital city to host its 95th annual meeting in 2027, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Wednesday. The conference is a nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more, totaling over 1,400 cities in the country. Each year they hold its annual meeting

Providence to host 95th U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual meeting in 2027

"We commend Mayor Brett Smiley for his dedicated advocacy of Providence,”

said Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“This year, we had a number of cities competing, but Mayor Smiley’s passionate and resolute leadership ensured the city’s selection. We are looking forward to returning to the capital city.”

Smiley was elected to the USCM’s Advisory Board and appointed to serve as co-chairman of the Mayors and Police Chiefs Task Force during last year’s summer conference in Ohio.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome my colleague mayors and leaders from across the country to Providence to experience all that the Creative Capital has to offer,” Smiley said.

Martha Sheridan, then-president and CEO of the

, in 2009 estimated that the conference that year pumped $2 million into the local economy.

The PWCVB estimated that between 1,200 and 1,400 delegates and their family members visited the city during the 2009 conference.

However, that event was also marred by controversy.

Hundreds of firefighters and other protesters picketed the conference to draw attention to a long-running labor dispute between then-Mayor David N. Cicilline and Local 799 of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

