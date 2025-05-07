Providence to host FlightSimExpo in June

PROVIDENCE – More than 3,000 aviation enthusiasts are expected to attend a flight simulation exposition coming to the city next month. FlightSimExpo, now in its sixth year of operation, will take place at the Rhode Island Convention Center from June 27 through June 29. Providence will serve as the convention’s first host city in the

PROVIDENCE – More than 3,000 aviation enthusiasts are expected to attend a flight simulation exposition coming to the city next month.SimExpo, now in its sixth year of operation, will take place at theIn addition to the anticipated attendee turnout, more than 70 exhibitors have registered for the event, according to theFlight Simulation Association co-founder Evan Reiter said in a statement that the organization is "excited to bringto Rhode Island and the Northeast for the first time," adding that organizers are "thrilled with the support we’ve received from local flight schools and businesses, the airport authority, the convention center and GoProvidence. "From the beaches to the food, summer in Rhode Island is a great place to be," he continued.When it comes specifically to Providence [vs. other regions in the Northeast], the support we’ve received from local flight schools and businesses, the airport authority, the convention center, and Go Providence made a huge difference. GoProvidence actually attended our show in 2024 as a resource for attendees looking to make travel plans to the area. The are the best CVB we’ve ever dealt with. "Additionally, Providence offers a level of affordability that tends not to be available in other northeast areas, and that’s a huge factor for our attendees (i.e., our $199/night room rate is probably not achievable in downtown Boston or NYC). It’s an easy spot to drive into for the day [$15/day parking at RICC], stay overnight, or turn into a Cape Cod / Newport beach vacation," Reiter said. The event is geared toward pilots, experienced flight simulators and members of the public, with no previous aviation or flight simulation experience necessary. In addition to showcasing flight simulation software, the convention will also feature educational talks from flight instructors and simulation experts. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $40. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.