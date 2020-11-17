Providence to impose stricter restrictions on crowd limits, events

PROVIDENCE – The city is imposing stricter limits on small, social gatherings and catered events beginning Nov. 22, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Tuesday.

Private gatherings will be limited to five people – half of the 10-person max allowed under the latest state guidelines. The city will also require larger, catered events – both in and outdoors – to apply for a special events permit and submit a “COVID-19 Event Control Plan” for events that exceed the city’s recommended crowd size of 10 people inside or 25 outside, Elorza said. State restrictions limit catered events to 25 people indoors or 75 people outside.

Elorza framed the restrictions as a way to strike a balance between targeting sources of community spread and “supporting our families and our businesses as much as possible.”

The announcement a day after Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa announced the city will ban dining at restaurants and bars beginning Nov. 19, limiting services to takeout and delivery. Asked why he did not impose the same limitations in Providence, Elorza said the circumstances between the two cities were different, both in case counts and in the demographics of restaurant-goers.

Roughly 14% of Providence residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, versus the 22% positivity rate in Central Falls, according to R.I. Department of Health data as of Nov. 11.

“We’re a city of restaurants here in the city of Providence, we’re known for that and that’s what makes us so special,” Elorza said. “If we shut down the restaurants, many folks will just visit restaurants somewhere else.”

He added that data suggests restaurant dining is not contributing to the virus’ spread as much as small gatherings and larger “super-spreader” events.

Elorza said he would consider restaurant restrictions in the future if data suggests it is necessary.

Earlier this year, Elorza also imposed restrictions before the state, including limits on crowd size, closing of nonessential businesses shutting down parks and public outdoor spaces even to those who could access them by foot.

Event permit applications can be submitted through the city’s online portal.

