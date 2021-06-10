Providence Tudor Revival sells for $1.3M

PROVIDENCE – A Tudor Revival home on the East Side of Providence has sold for $1.3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose agents represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

The home at 82 Freeman Parkway was built around 1915 and has period details such as a formal, tiled foyer and a living room with wide-plank hardwood floors, a wooden mantle over the fireplace and French doors.

The pantry has a stained-glass window.

The property is within walking distance of the Moses Brown School, the Wheeler School and the campus of Brown University.

The listing agent was Jim DeRentis. The selling agent was Ellen Kasle.

The sellers were identified in city property records as John H. and Elizabeth B. Ohlson. The new owners are Sahira and Powel Kazanjian, according to the online deed.

