Providence unveils first-ever green revolving fund to cut carbon, boost clean energy

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THE CITY of Providence launched its first-ever green revolving fund on Monday to fund renewable energy and efficiency upgrades in city-owned buildings. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – City officials unveiled Providence’s first-ever “green” revolving fund on Monday, a new program that will allocate municipal dollars to renewable energy upgrades and energy efficiency projects for city-owned buildings. Mayor Brett P. Smiley framed the creation of the revolving fund as a response to federal rollbacks on climate protections. “In a moment where

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