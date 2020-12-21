Providence VA begins administering Moderna vaccine

PROVIDENCE – The VA Providence Healthcare System on Monday began COVID-19 vaccinations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The system is one of 112 VA medical centers across the United States to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna vaccine.

“The VA Providence Healthcare System is proud to begin offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to our health care personnel,” said Lawrence Connell, director of the VA Providence Healthcare System. “As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer free COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

As more vaccine become available, VA said that care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.