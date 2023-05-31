Providence-Warwick metro unemployment falls in April

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 2.6% in April, a decrease from 3.9% one month ago and down from 3.1% in April 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in April was 3.1%, down from 3.3% a year earlier. The BLS said Wednesday that unemployment rates were lower in April than a year earlier in 252 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, higher in 103 areas and unchanged in 34.

There were 17,700 individuals unemployed in the Providence metro area in April, down from 21,500 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 692,411, a decline of 7,575 from one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in April, the unemployment rate was 3.7%, a decline from 4.7% one month prior and 4.9% in April 2022.

The unemployment rate in the Norwich-New London, Conn.-Westerly metro area was 2.9% in April, a decrease from 4.1% one month prior and 4.0% in April 2022.