Providence weighs ordinance strengthening anti-discrimination in housing

PROVIDENCE – An ordinance that would prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants based on their source of income is under consideration by the City Council.
The council approved the ordinance for a first reading. On second reading passage, it will head to Mayor Jorge O. Elorza for a signature.
The proposal is meant to protect renters who use federal housing choice vouchers, child support, Social Security or supplemental security income as their lawful income in renting.
The ordinance was introduced by Council member Rachel Miller in March 2019. It is now co-sponsored by Council President Sabina Matos, as well as nine other district council members.
Barrington passed a similar ordinance in 2020, according to Miller.
