Providence woman charged with practicing dentistry illegally

PROVIDENCE – A 57-year-old city woman has been charged with practicing dentistry without a license, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday.

A criminal investigation found Altagracia Adames removed the victim’s molar, stitched the wound, and also drilled several other teeth. Later, the victim experienced intense pain and swelling from an infection, and eventually required hospitalization and intravenous antibiotics.

On Nov. 28, The R.I. Department of Health contacted the R.I. State Police after receiving text messages between the victim and defendant that corroborated the victim’s account of events.

A search warrant of a home on Murrary Street executed by the R.I. State Police and Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 20 found a waiting room, a treatment room with a chair and lights and other miscellaneous equipment indicative of dental practice. Investigators also found an additional room containing teeth moldings, a propane pressure cooker and industrial equipment.

Adames is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on Aug. 10 in Providence County Superior Court.