Providence’s curfew won’t be rescinded despite R.I. ACLU’s call to do so

PROVIDENCE – The city’s 9 p.m. curfew will remain in place despite the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island calling for Mayor Jorge O. Elorza to rescind it after the organization learned that local restaurants and other city-issued licensees can remain open past the curfew while residents have to stay home.

Elorza issued the curfew Wednesday after the riots late Monday evening damaged several businesses in the city. The ACLU had previously criticized the curfew – which is in place until June 9 and would need city council approval to extend the time period.

ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown wrote that the organization is “even more deeply troubled” about the curfew’s implementation. He said the ACLU learned the city’s license administrator issued an email advising restaurants and other licensees that they were “free to remain open” as the curfew did not “impact [their] hours of operation.”

Brown said that while the curfew is to protect residents from “severe endangerment and harm to their health, safety and property,” the danger is “not severe enough” to interfere with residents’ and nonresidents’ rights to enjoy a night of dining in the city.

- Advertisement -

“It is impossible to reconcile this decision with either the premise of your emergency order or the terms of the order itself limiting the people who can be out at night,” Brown said. “It certainly belies any notion that the curfew is necessary to protect the public from ‘severe endangerment.’ Indeed, the idea that having a night on the town is consistent with the findings of a state of emergency defies belief.”

Brown also said the license department’s notification “make abundantly clear” that weeklong emergency declaration is “no emergency at all,” and calls for an immediate repeal of the curfew.

The city on Thursday issued an amended executive order on the curfew, noting that the curfew now expires each day at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. and now exempts patrons attending establishments “conducting services within the conditions of their license and/or permit.” In addition to the city refusing to rescind the curfew, Elorza spokesperson Emily Crowell said all essential businesses are allowed to operate within the conditions of their license “and that includes but is not limited to restaurants.”

Still, the ACLU is not satisfied.

“[The amended order] doesn’t change anything. It only highlights the point made in our letter,” Brown told Providence Business News. “The curfew order is totally arbitrary and discriminatory in claiming a threat to public safety while creating an exemption for people to wine and dine late at night. The burden of the curfew will be most felt on the poorer members of the community and is unjustifiable.”

(UPDATED to include information on amended executive order issued Thursday and comment from Brown.)

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.