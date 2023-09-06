ProvPort enters partnership to generate 1.7 megawatts of solar energy

PROVIDENCE – ProvPort Inc. on Wednesday announced plans to build a solar project that will generate 1.7 megawatts of clean energy from panels on 200,000 square feet of industrial rooftop at the port.

In partnership with Gridwealth, a commercial-scale solar developer, owner and operator that has created more than 20 megawatts of new generating capacity in Rhode Island for more than five years, ProvPort will install a total of 4,000 solar photovoltaic panels on two buildings.

“Today’s announcement is another proof point that ProvPort is dedicated to greening our facility and embracing renewables,” said Chris Waterson, general manager of Waterson Terminal Services, which operates ProvPort. “The addition of solar at the port is a logical next step and we look forward to partnering with Gridwealth to get this project fully developed and operational.”

The project is expected to put the state closer to its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. In June 2022, Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed legislation requiring that 100% of the state’s electricity be produced from renewable sources by 2033.

- Advertisement -

“Gridwealth is excited to partner with one of the nation’s top port facilities to bring new solar energy to the Ocean State,” said Quincy Vale, chairman, president and cofounder of Gridwealth. “What’s more, these projects upcycle industrial roofs to create clean electricity to add to Rhode Island’s renewable supply helping the state achieve its ambitious energy and carbon reduction goals while creating cleantech jobs.”

Construction is expected to start in the fall.