Prudence Island Light for sale: property will be transferred to eligible entity or sold

PORTSMOUTH – The Prudence Island Light, also known as the Sandy Point Lighthouse, and about 2 acres of surrounding land will be transferred or sold by the U.S. government, according to a federal notice.

The notice of availability for the historical light, built in 1823, states that the U.S. Coast Guard has determined it is an “excess” property. It was published July 10.

Under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000, the property will be transferred at no cost to an eligible entity, including a nonprofit, an educational entity, or other government agencies. If none come forward, the property will be sold.

Restrictions on its use will require a permanent easement that allows the Coast Guard to inspect and maintain the navigational light. No development can obstruct the light, which is now solar-powered.

The lighthouse is the oldest in Rhode Island and is located on the eastern side of Prudence Island. It was originally erected in Newport, and moved in 1851 to its current site.

The 28-foot tower is made of granite with a cast iron “bird cage” style light enclosure. It faces the East Passage of Narragansett Bay.

It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988. An eligible entity with an interest in the property should submit a letter to the U.S. General Services Administration by Sept. 10.

According to the documents, the Prudence Island Conservancy has a license for the property and is considered a tenant. That relationship expires in March 2021. The conservancy could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

For more information, visit the General Services Administration information page on the property.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.