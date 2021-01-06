PUA, COVID-19 unemployment filings rise in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings in Rhode Island rose by 7,120 last week, up from 6,041 one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Wednesday.

To date, COVID-19 UI filings in the state total 278,971.

Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings in Rhode Island totaled 5,031 last week, a rise from 3,854 one week prior. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 37,165 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island, a slight decline from 37,201 one week prior.

Regular UI filings totaled 2,499 last week.

There were 79,089 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Jan 3, an increase from 75,192 one week prior.

There were also 347 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 218 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 19,562 to date.