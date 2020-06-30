PUA filings rise by 944 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island rose by 944 on Monday, to 78,078, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Since 864 were reported on June 23, new filings had increased by more than 1,000 each day through June 26.

The federally backed program covers small-business owners, contractors and the self employed.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 528, to 179,071.

All initial unemployment claims in the state since March 9 total 272,085, including PUA filings.

- Advertisement -

Pandemic-related Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by seven on Monday, to 13,864. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 27,512.