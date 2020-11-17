PUA weekly filings decline, but continuing claims remain high

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings totaled 3,807 last week, a decline from 4,100 one week prior, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 36,050 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island, a slight decline from 36,336 one week prior.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings totaled 3,410, an increase from 2,734 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 241,855.

Regular UI claims totaled 1,096 last week.

There were 70,921 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Nov. 13, a decline from 72,135 one week prior.

There were also 476 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a rise from 301 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 16,892 to date.