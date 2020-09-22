PUA weekly filings in R.I. dip to 10.4K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings totaled 10,387 last week, a decline from 13,357 one week prior, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said there were 40,954 individuals who received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings totaled 3,516, an increase from 2,733 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 219,880.

Regular UI claims totaled 1,146 last week.

There were 86,331 Rhode Islanders that claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Sept. 20.

There were also 91 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, an increase from 77 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 15,126 to date.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.