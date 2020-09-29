PUA weekly filings in R.I. dip to 8.1K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings totaled 8,110 last week, a decline from 10,387 one week prior, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 40,369 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings totaled 3,051, a decline from 3,516 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 222,931.

Regular UI claims totaled 939 last week.

There were 81,907 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Sept. 27.

There were also 99 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, an increase from 91 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 15,225 to date.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.