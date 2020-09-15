PUA weekly filings in R.I. rise by 13.4K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island increased by 13,357 last week, to 277,406, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

PUA filings in the state totaled 22,531 one week prior. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said there were 44,196 individuals who received PUA benefits last week in the state.

There were also 2,733 COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings last week, a decline from 3,457 one week prior.

To date, COVID-19-related UI filings total 216,364.

Regular UI filings totaled 679 last week.

There were 91,340 Rhode Islanders that claimed some form of unemployment benefit in the state, including PUA, for the week ended Sept. 15.

There were also 77 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, an increase from 75 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 15,035 to date.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.