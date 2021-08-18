Public dental hygiene clinics at CCRI to reopen in September

LINCOLN – The Community College of Rhode Island announced it will reopen its free dental hygiene clinics to the public at its Flanagan campus in Lincoln on Sept. 1.

The clinics will be open at the start of the 2021 fall semester at CCRI. The clinics are a learning environment for dental hygiene students where patients can schedule appointments to receive treatment from students, who will be supervised by a licensed dentist and dental hygienist, CCRI said.

Cleanings, X-rays, periodical exams and other preventative services are some of the services that will be offered at the clinics, CCRI said. The facilities will follow all health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 401-333-7250 or emailing dhclinic@ccri.edu.

