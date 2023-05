Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha are apparently not on speaking terms, most recently due to an ongoing dispute over funding for the latter’s office. While such disputes between public officials, especially over funding, are not uncommon, the public would be best served by both men resolving their differences quickly. Some…