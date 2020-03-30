Public Utilities Commission: no shutoffs through April 15

WARWICK – State-regulated utility companies can’t shut off service for customers through at least April 15 under a decision made by the R.I. Public Utilities Commission on Monday.

The decision extends a prior mandate from the commission temporarily suspending collections-related activities through March 30 for non-residential customers due to economic pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Collections activities, including shutoffs, for residential customers were already halted through April 15 under the previous decision.

The commission is also seeking comments through April 10 on whether it should extend the suspension for another two weeks, with plans to revisit the decision on April 13, according to a post on its website.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

