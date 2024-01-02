Public viewing of Independent Man ends Jan. 5

PROVIDENCE – Time is running out for people to see the Independent Man up close and personal.

The 800-pound statue that normally sits atop the Statehouse will be on display in the building’s main entryway on the first floor only until Jan. 5 before leaving to undergo much-needed repairs and restoration, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.

The statue, which is cast in bronze and plated with gold, was brought down to the Statehouse plaza Dec. 6 after crews working on the exterior scaffolding and inside the dome discovered the marble base the 800-pound statue sits on was damaged.

“The Independent Man is not only an iconic symbol of local history, but also a representation of Rhode Island’s spirit,” said McKee. “I encourage members of the public to visit the Statehouse this week, take a selfie with the statue, sign our official guest book and become part of Rhode Island history.”

As part of its restoration, the Independent Man will have gold leaf applied to its exterior, bringing it back to its original appearance.

The Independent Man was last removed for renovations and repairs in 1975. Originally named “Hope,” the statue was installed in 1899 and designed by artist and Rhode Island School of Design instructor George Brewster and cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Co. in Providence

Since being on display since Dec. 6 inside the Statehouse, visitors from more than 20 states and Washington, D.C., and from more than a dozen countries have viewed the iconic statue.

Visitors can view the Independent Man Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public should use the employee entrance on Smith Street and follow signs up to the first floor.