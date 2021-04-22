Purchase agreement negotiated for Parcel 9 in I-195 Redevelopment District

PROVIDENCE – A one-acre parcel of land in the I-195 Redevelopment District will be sold to Pennrose LLC for development of 131 apartment units, under a purchase agreement authorized by the district commission Wednesday.

The purchase price will be $240,000, divided into the two phases and based on the number of units in each. All but $25,000 of the purchase price will be financed by the commission, under a 20-year loan with 1% annual interest.

Additional payments of $28,000 for each phase will be made to the commission, as well.

The project is designed to bring a mix of affordable, market-rate and workforce-rate apartments into Fox Point. The lot is Parcel 9 of the district.

The first phase will have about 42% market-rate units, with the remainder split among affordable and workforce rentals. The second phase of the development will have a similar mix.

The developer plans to seek Low Income Housing Tax Credits to help finance the development. It will have until June 2023 to secure those incentives.

Commissioners approved the language of the purchase agreement with little discussion, following a meeting in executive session.

“This will be an important project,” said commission chairman Robert Davis, following the vote.

Pennrose, which has offices across the country, including in Boston, has built more than 265 projects in 16 states and the District of Columbia. This would be its first project in Rhode Island.

