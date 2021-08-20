PVD Fest canceled due to COVID case rise, delta variant

PROVIDENCE – This year’s PVD Fest has been canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and the prevalence of the delta variant, the city and FirstWorks announced Friday.

The event had been scheduled to take place on Sept. 25-26. The festival has previously attracted more than 100,000 individuals downtown for art performances and festivities.

The event was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The festival began 2015 and has showcased more than 5,000 artists and creators from around the world.

Organizers said that smaller, outdoor PVDFest “Happenings” will continue as scheduled this year, despite the main event being canceled.

“I am sorry to announce that after carefully considering the increased spread of the delta variant, we will forego this year’s downtown PVDFest gathering,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a statement. “I want to take this opportunity to thank our artists, sponsors and partners who have made PVDFest Happenings a resounding success so far, and encourage all unvaccinated residents to get their vaccine. Together we can beat this virus and return to dancing and celebrating together downtown next year.”

The festival is a collaboration between the city’s Department of Art, Culture and Tourism and the nonprofit founding partner, FirstWorks.

“Over the past year we had to re-envision our programming in order to continue to support artists and the creative economy throughout the pandemic,” stated FirstWorks Executive Artistic Director Kathleen Pletcher. “We are saddened by the need to cancel PVDFest’s September culmination but stand committed to continuing to safely and effectively widen the circle with artists and neighbors to support the cultural, educational and economic vitality of our community. We are committed to the festival’s future as a showcase of the arts and catalyst for firsts in the arts by extraordinary artists of the Creative Capital.”