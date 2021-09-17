QMed tech device allows manufacturers to keep track of surgical kits

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Real-time analytics and tracking of surgical kits used in orthopedic procedures is what QMed Innovations Inc. has become known for. The business, based in Middletown, combines software with a device that allows medical device manufacturers to track, in almost real time, where their kits are located. The system, called Quest tracking, is an internet-connected technology…