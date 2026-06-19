Question about Quonset sludge facility not a simple yes or no

Rhode Island has less than three years to decide what to do with the hundreds of tons of sludge created each week at its wastewater treatment plants, but the leading plan to build an incinerator at Quonset Point has been put on hold because of worries about odors. The state’s primary sludge incineration plant in Woonsocket is expected to shut down by 2029, ending a system that processes about 105 tons of wastewater byproducts a day from communities across the region. Last year, a proposed $225 million pyrolysis facility at Quonset in North Kingstown emerged as the front-runner to fill that gap. Regulators issued state and federal air quality permits in 2025 and early 2026 under a “minor source” classification, clearing an early hurdle. But on June 11, lawmakers instituted a one-year moratorium on the sludge pyrolysis facility at Quonset and created a 21-member commission to study long-term biosolids disposal options. “We are on the precipice of a crisis,” said Sen. Alana DiMario, D-Narragansett. “The commission is meant to make sure we get this right before we lock in long-term decisions.” The pause comes as pressure builds from multiple directions. In April, North Kingstown residents filed a lawsuit challenging state approvals for the Quonset project. Then on June 12, the town itself filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its air permits. At the center of the debate is pyrolysis, a high-heat process that breaks down biosolids without combustion. For critics such as attorney Marisa Desautel, who represents North Kingstown in its impending lawsuit, concerns include odor, truck traffic and emissions. Questions also remain about how the process would operate at scale near residential neighborhoods. Desautel said the town is feeling “very positive” about having the moratorium in place and the commission established. “It buys some time,” she said. That time, lawmakers say, is increasingly limited as the state’s disposal infrastructure continues to age. The Woonsocket facility alone has been online since 1973. The commission will examine disposal options, including emerging technologies and how they would perform at scale. It will also review siting and regulatory standards. Another key question is whether Rhode Island moves forward with a single regional facility – such as one proposed at Quonset – or a network of smaller sites. Cranston’s existing sludge incinerator, which handles about 20% of the state’s biosolids, could provide a model for additional smaller facilities. The commission will also weigh exporting more biosolids out of state, although DiMario acknowledged that option is becoming increasingly costly and difficult to sustain. Meanwhile, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said he is backing the moratorium and forming a commission. He said it’s an issue requiring a “thorough and thoughtful” review involving the Narragansett Bay Commission, the state’s largest wastewater agency, and other stakeholders. Jamie R. Samons, NBC public affairs manager, said the agency is ready to participate. “Biosolids disposal is an issue for the entire state, not just NBC,” Samons said. Quonset Development Corp., which oversees the business park where the proposed facility would be located, said it supports a review of options. “As one of the commission’s early supporters, we are glad to assist their work in any way we can,” Managing Director Steven J. King said. The commission is expected to begin meeting in August, DiMario said. A final report is due next April.