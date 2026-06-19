Question about Quonset sludge facility not a simple yes or no

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Rhode Island has less than three years to decide what to do with the hundreds of tons of sludge created each week at its wastewater treatment plants, but the leading plan to build an incinerator at Quonset Point has been put on hold because of worries about odors. The state’s primary sludge incineration plant in

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