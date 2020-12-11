Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The complicated finances and history of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital may take another turn. The network of four satellite hospital buildings, which care for more than 400 people with significant psychiatric and medical conditions, is proposed for a restructuring that would close two hospital buildings and create a new nursing home facility instead. Involved…