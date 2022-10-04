Quincy granola company wins HarborOne pitch contest

PROVIDENCE – A Quincy, Mass.-based granola company won HarborOne Bank’s annual small-business pitch contest.

As the winner of HarborOne’s 2022 Small Business Pitch Contest, Alskinny Brothers Health Foods received $10,000 for its company. The Quincy-based business, which created healthy granola for the “everyday athlete,” was one of eight small-business finalists that presented their business plan live to a four-person judging panel in HarborOne’s Providence office on Sept. 27.

Alskinny Brothers Health Foods was chosen as the winner because of its well-thought-out business and marketing plan and growth opportunities in the health food market, according to a news release.

Other finalists that competed were: Clean ’n Brew of Orleans, Mass.; Anyhow Studio of Providence; Destiny African Market & Variety Store of Randolph, Mass.; HI-JACK LLC of Falmouth, Mass.; Inventicomm LLC of Woonsocket; RaynWater STEAM of Raynham, Mass.; and Wise Mouth Inc. of Foxboro, Mass.

More than 50 small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs entered the pitch contest, which is in its seventh year, according to the release.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.