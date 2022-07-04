Quintos named to leadership position on American Board of Pediatrics

PROVIDENCE – A leading Hasbro Children’s Hospital endocrinologist has been named to a national position in his field.

Dr. Jose Bernardo Quintos, division chief of pediatric endocrinology and diabetes at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, will serve as chair of the pediatric endocrinology sub-board of the American Board of Pediatrics beginning Jan. 1.

During his yearlong term, Quintos will oversee development of the endocrinology test for initial certification and maintenance of pediatric endocrinologist certification throughout the United States.

Quintos’ clinical interests include congenital adrenal hyperplasia, disorders around puberty, growth hormone deficiency, thyroid disorders and diabetes.

At Hasbro Children’s Hospital, he is also director of the Diabetes Outpatient Education Center.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.