Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Quonset Business Park continues to be a bustling hub of activity, despite the challenging economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the leading engine of economic development and job creation in Rhode Island with 12,000 workers at more than 200 companies, the Quonset Development Corp. team has worked hard and smart to position the Quonset…