R.I. 5% hotel tax collection drops 58.8% Y/Y in Dec.

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island in December declined 58.8% year over year to $412,410, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Monday.

Of the total collection, $383,888 came from traditional hotels while $28,522 came from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Regional tourism districts were allocated $157,595 of the tax, with Aquidneck Island getting the largest share at $60,000. Aquidneck Island also saw the largest nominal decline year over year in allocation, receiving $93,629 less in 5% hotel tax allocation than in December 2019.

Municipalities were allocated $103,096 of the collection, with Newport receiving the largest allocation at $24,614. Providence experienced the largest nominal decline year over year in allocation, falling $43,097 to $16,190 in December.

R.I. Commerce Corp. was allocated $105,646 of the tax for the month.

Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau was allocated $46,073 of the tax.

Fiscal year to date in December, collection of the 5% hotel tax totaled $7.9 million, a 42.6% decline year over year, reflecting the stark impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s hospitality industry.