R.I. 5% hotel tax collection jumps 88.5% Y/Y in July, showing rebound from COVID doldrums

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the state 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island increased 88.5% year over year in July to $4 million, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Tuesday.

Of the total collection, $3.8 million was collected from traditional hotels, while $225,072 was collected from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Regional tourism districts were allocated $1.7 million of the tax, with the largest share going to Aquidneck Island at $876,799, a rise of $445,917 from one year prior.

Municipalities were allocated $987,700 of the tax, with the largest allocation going to Newport at $336,632. The city also saw the largest nominal year-over-year increase in allocation, rising $172,108 from July allocations in 2020.

- Advertisement -

The R.I. Commerce Corp. was allocated $1 million of the 5% hotel tax in July.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau was allocated $335,516 of the tax in July.