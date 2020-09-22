R.I. added to N.Y., N.J. and Conn. travel advisory lists

PROVIDENCE – After nearly a month of Rhode Island being removed from a New York-Connecticut-New Jersey travel advisory list, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that it would be placed back on New York’s list due to the Ocean State’s uptick in coronavirus cases.

Shortly after New York’s announcement, New Jersey and Connecticut also added Rhode Island to their list of restricted states.

The advisory requires individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from areas of significant community spread, which all three states identified as including Rhode Island, to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, according to an announcement made by Cuomo’s office on Tuesday morning.

Rhode Island is already on Massachusetts’ travel ban list and has been since early August.

This story has been updated to include the addition of Rhode Island to the New Jersey and Connecticut travel advisories.