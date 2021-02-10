R.I. administration head Smiley to step down

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley on Wednesday announced that he will step down from his post once Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is confirmed as United States commerce secretary, so he can “focus on the next chapter” of his political career.

Smiley, a 2017 Providence Business News 40 Under Forty winner, was first hired as Raimondo’s chief of staff in 2016.

It is unclear when Smiley will officially leave his post, as Raimondo is still waiting for the U.S. Senate to take the vote of her potential appointment to the floor. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has placed a hold on Raimondo’s possible appointment.

In a letter to his colleagues in the administration department, Smiley said he believes “deeply” that public service is critically important, but more so in the past year with the state still mired in the COVID-19 pandemic. He told his colleagues that the work they have done has “saved jobs, businesses and, most importantly, lives.”

“Serving Gov. Raimondo as her chief of staff and as the director of administration has been a privilege,” Smiley said in the statement. “I am excited for Lt. Gov. [Daniel J.] McKee to make his own mark on Rhode Island and assemble his team that will lead our state. I will continue to work closely with him and his team over the next couple of weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”

While chief of staff, Smiley faced some controversy in 2019. Bally’s Corp. Executive Vice President Marc Crisafulli alleged that Smiley threatened the company – then known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. – with “consequences” if the Rhode Island-based casino operator did not remain silent on the proposed lottery contract with International Game Technology PLC. The allegation, which Smiley and Raimondo both refuted, was amidst a public battle between the two gaming companies for the lucrative state lottery contract.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.